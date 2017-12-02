IndiGo flight delayed by an hour due to technical glitch

An IndiGo flight from Amritsar was forced to return to the bay on Saturday after the pilot applied brakes, while the plane was taxiing at full speed, due to a technical issue.

The plane finally departed for the national capital after a one-hour delay.

The airline said flight 6E-525 from Amritsar to Delhi rejected take-off due to a windshear warning.

"Post returning, the warning was observed to be false. Flight departed after a delay of one hour post necessary maintenance checks," an IndiGo statement said.

Wind shear applies to sudden change in wind direction and velocity which can cause loss in flight control.

A passenger, who was on board the A320 aircraft, said the aircraft aborted take off at the last minute around 0700 hours on Saturday.

"The aircraft was taxiing at the highest speed when the pilot abruptly applied brakes. It was very scary," the passenger told PTI.

The flight was almost full, he claimed.

IndiGo, the Gurgaon-based budget carrier flies its A320s with 180 seats in a single-class (all economy) configuration.

The plane was then taken back to the bay, where engineers took about an hour to inspect the aircraft and declare it airworthy, he said.