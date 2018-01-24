IndiGo becomes biggest winner of round 2 of UDAN scheme to connect remote areas

Interglobe Aviation, the company behind IndiGo, is the biggest winner of the second round of the government's ambitious UDAN scheme, which aims to connect the country's unconnected and under-connected airports. According to data still being released by the government as this story is filed, IndiGo has won 20 routes.

Jet Airways won four routes. Both IndiGo and Jet competed were absent from the first round of the scheme.

UDAN stands for Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik and is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brainchild to bring flight services to the common man. The scheme is also known as Regional Connectivity Scheme or RCS.

The scheme partly subsidises the flights through a cess on flights to metro cities. The routes are awarded to the airline asking for the lowest funding from the government.