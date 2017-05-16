IndiGo announces second daily Kolkata-Pune flight

Low-cost carrier IndiGo today announced a second daily direct flight between Kolkata and Pune.

This flight will be effective from June 1, the airline said in a statement.

Tickets on this route are available from Rs 2,900 onwards as part of IndiGo's inaugural offer.

IndiGo operates 934 daily flights to 46 destinations with a fleet of 134 Airbus A320 family aircraft.

The airline recently signed a term sheet for procuring 50 ATR 72-600 planes in order to tap the regional aviation market with the government launching the UDAN scheme to make flying affordable for the masses.