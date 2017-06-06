App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 06, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian steel companies set to get a boost from GAIL's local sourcing policy

Finally, some good news for domestic players who have been badly hit by cheap imports from China.

Indian steel companies set to get a boost from GAIL's local sourcing policy

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India mission received a big boost when state-owned GAIL India issued a tender for a Rs 3,000 crore pipeline project giving preference to domestic steel companies, which have been badly hit by cheap imports from China, reports The Economic Times.

The move will pave the way for domestic steel companies to get contracts worth billions of dollars from the government, helping them deleverage their balance sheets and help banks improve their recovery.

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh was quoted as saying that all tenders from central and state governments along with state firms will give preference to domestic firms in projects worth more than Rs 50 crore.

The decision is aimed at achieving the twin objectives of creating local employment opportunities and providing a level playing field for domestic players.

Companies wanting to invest in India are welcome and the government would invite anyone who is willing to share and transfer technology, the minister said.

Gail India will start with orders worth Rs 1,000 crore initially.

 

tags #Business #Economy #GAIL India #steel

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.