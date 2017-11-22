Indian reality: Real Estate Asia Pacific Report 2018

Foreign investors may be giving India's investment policies for the real estate market a thumbs-up, but Indian cities still have a long way to go to become A-listers in the Asia-Pacific region. Only 3 Indian cities find a place in the list of top-20 real estate markets in the region, as compiled by PwC and the Urban Land Institute and not one of them is on the top-10.
Foreign investors may be giving India's investment policies for the real estate market a thumbs-up, but Indian cities still have a long way to go to become A-listers in the Asia-Pacific region. Only 3 Indian cities find a place in the list of top-20 real estate markets in the region, as compiled by PwC and the Urban Land Institute and not one of them is on the top-10.Watch video for more...