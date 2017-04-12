App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 12, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian-Greek venture offers 480 mn euros to build Crete airport

The venture submitted last year the sole bid to build the new airport at Kasteli, a public-private partnership project.

Indian-Greek venture offers 480 mn euros to build Crete airport

A joint venture of India's GMR Infrastructure and Greece's construction group GEK TERNA offered 480 million euros (USD 509.42 million) to build a new airport on the island of Crete, sources close to the project said on Wednesday.

The venture submitted last year the sole bid to build the new airport at Kasteli, a public-private partnership project.

"The financial offer was unsealed on Tuesday," one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

tags #Airport #Business #GMR Infrastructure #Greece

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.