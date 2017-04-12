Indian-Greek venture offers 480 mn euros to build Crete airport

A joint venture of India's GMR Infrastructure and Greece's construction group GEK TERNA offered 480 million euros (USD 509.42 million) to build a new airport on the island of Crete, sources close to the project said on Wednesday.

The venture submitted last year the sole bid to build the new airport at Kasteli, a public-private partnership project.

"The financial offer was unsealed on Tuesday," one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.