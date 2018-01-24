App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 24, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian drug makers to face 10-12% price erosion in US generic market this year: ICRA

According to ICRA, pricing pressure on the US generic business may sustain for the next 12 monthsm thereby negatively impacting profitability and cash flows before tapering off gradually.

Viswanath Pilla @@viswanath_pilla

Moneycontrol News

The US generic business is likely to remain challenging in 2018 for Indian pharmaceutical companies, with pricing pressure of 10-12 percent, according to credit rating agency ICRA.

According to ICRA, pricing pressure on the US generic business may sustain for the next 12 monthsm thereby negatively impacting profitability and cash flows before tapering off gradually.

Although US has been a significant contributor to growth and profitability to Indian generic companies over the last decade, the US generic business has faced slowdown over the last couple of years and registered a decline over three quarters ending September 2017, led by increased competitive intensity resulting in steep pricing pressure.

ICRA said the sustained pressure is likely to be credit negative for companies that are facing headwinds in the form of regulatory action for manufacturing deficiencies or weak pipeline of ANDAs inhibiting ability to launch new and profitable drugs to counter it.

related news

“The US generic markets is characterised by buying bulk volumes at lower prices and tend to have price erosion historically," said Gaurav Jain, Vice President at ICRA.

"However, pricing pressure on the US generic business has intensified over the last 12 months. The yearly price erosion which stood at approximately 5-7 percent during Q2FY2017 for our sample companies has gradually increased to low teens in Q2FY2018 contributed by consolidation of distribution supply chain (trade partners) and faster ANDA approvals by USFDA post implementation of Generic Drug User Fee Act (GDUFA),” Jain said.

Over the last one and a half years, there have been two major announcements that led to consolidation in the US distribution supply chain with 85 percent of the generic pharma drug purchases controlled by three large buying consortiums.

In May 2016, Mckesson (a wholesaler) and Walmart (a retailer) announced their joint purchasing arrangement, while in May 2017, the tie up between Walgreen Boots Alliance Development GmbH (WBAD) and Econdisc Contracting Solutions (Group Purchasing Organisation) took effect.

"The Mckesson-Walmart tie-up impact on prices has started to reflect in FY2018, though the impact of WBAD-Econdisc is expected to be fully reflected in FY2019 which will further lead to pricing pressure and keep the generic drugs prices down," the ICRA note said.

"Consolidation of distribution supply chain has also led to loss of market share in few products for companies on account of aggregation of demand by such purchasing consortiums or lack of economic viability for manufacturers to supply at reduced prices for larger volumes," the rating agency added.

The ICRA report also blamed faster ANDA approvals leading to higher price erosion.

"For our sample set, the revenue growth rate for the US market has been negative for the last three quarters (Q4FY2017, Q1FY2018 and Q2FY2018 at -16.0 percent, -18.8 percent, -14.7 percent respectively) reflecting the deep impact of price erosion on the revenues," ICRA report said.

"While the lower growth is also attributed to limited first to file (limited competition) opportunities for US market, pricing pressure has been one of the key factors for such steep decline in revenues," the report added.

The pricing pressure on the US generic business has also impacted the sector's overall operating margins. ICRA's sample set of companies' operating margins fell from around 26-27 percent till Q3FY2017 to their current 18-19 percent, despite various cost control initiatives undertaken by companies.

“While ICRA expects the pricing pressure to sustain over the next 12 months, significant reduction in prices will render the US generic business unattractive for many players enabling stabilisation and positive price changes in the medium term," Jain said.

Further, Indian companies that have a pipeline of complex generics will benefit from a faster approval cycle and higher margins before other complex generics entry intensify pricing pressure.

tags #Business #Companies #earnings

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.