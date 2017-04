Regional connectivity, a higher FDI limit, cheaper aviation turbine fuel, a new national civil aviation policy ­– these are just some of the measures the Narendra Modi government has taken to try and sling-shot the Indian aviation space into a higher orbit. As the government nears the completion of three years in office, CNBC-TV18's Ashpreet Sethi and Areeb Sherwani found out just how successful these measures have been.