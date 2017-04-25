Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 225 cr via bonds

App
Apr 25, 2017 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

This is a tranche of company's Rs 6,000 crore fund- raising which it had announced in November.

"The company has today allotted its 21st tranche of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 225 crore," a company filing on BSE said.

The coupon rate on the bonds is 8.37 percent per annum.

The company's stock closed 0.76 percent higher at Rs 1,014.25 apiece on BSE.

