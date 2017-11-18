App
Nov 17, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to have 200 cr IoT devices in 4 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The minister said 20 crore IoT instruments are working in the country and the figure is likely to touch 200 crore in the next 3-4 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Internet of things (IoT) devices in India are expected to increase 10 times to 200 crore in the next 3-4 years, owing to passion for technology among the people, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today.

The minister said 20 crore IoT instruments are working in the country and the figure is likely to touch 200 crore in the next 3-4 years.

All this is happening because Indians have passion for technology, he said addressing the International Technology Summit organised by Assocham here.

Any product or equipment whose function can be controlled using internet falls under the category of IoT.

The minister said all new technologies must be encouraged and leveraged.

"We have already set up centre of excellence. Now for technology from cyber security to blockchain, we propose to set up more new centres," Prasad said.

The minister said the government is trying to push Indian digital economy to USD 1 trillion in the next 5-7 years and two consultant firms are working on its roadmap.

He said new technology ranging from IoT, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cyber security etc will play important role in the growth.

"I want to say it very firmly that no power on Earth can stop the march of India into becoming super digital power of the world. That is sheer entrepreneurship of young India, demographic India. They are absolutely not caged from the past," Prasad said.

The minister said cyber security is going to become a big area of commerce in the country in the coming days.

