India seeks to sell up to 10 percent stake in top power producer NTPC

India will sell a 5 percent stake in the country's biggest power producer NTPC Ltd over two days to Wednesday with an upsize option to sell an additional 5 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

The government has set a floor price of 168 rupees ($2.63) apiece for the sale through a stock market auction, the filing showed.

Ahead of the announcement, NTPC shares closed 2.5 percent higher at 173.30 rupees in a Mumbai market that gained 0.6 percent.