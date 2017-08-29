App
Aug 28, 2017 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India seeks to sell up to 10 percent stake in top power producer NTPC

The government has set a floor price of 168 rupees ($2.63) apiece for the sale through a stock market auction, the filing showed.

India will sell a 5 percent stake in the country's biggest power producer NTPC Ltd over two days to Wednesday with an upsize option to sell an additional 5 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

The government has set a floor price of 168 rupees ($2.63) apiece for the sale through a stock market auction, the filing showed.

Ahead of the announcement, NTPC shares closed 2.5 percent higher at 173.30 rupees in a Mumbai market that gained 0.6 percent.

 

