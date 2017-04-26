App
Companies
Apr 26, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

India Hybrid Week: Here's a company that's redeveloping urban infra

Rapid urbanization is impacting the planet in more ways than one and has led to some grave consequences such as habitat loss, biodiversity destruction, all of it leading to ecosystem imbalance but amidst the ongoing challenge here's a company that's transforming the face of urban infrastructure. Watch the story of Biome Solutions.

tags #Business

