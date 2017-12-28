'India Hoga Clean' initiative

Now moving on to the social campaign India Hoga Clean launched by Network 18. India Hoga Clean is an exhaustive campaign that will spearhead the cause to make Indian cities clean and will encourage citizens to take some big steps to ensure that our cities look spick and span. Known for his unique cleanliness drive that he launched in the city of Pune, here is Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India talking about his clean city initiative.