App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 18, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Grid Trust IPO subscribed 16% on day 2

The IPO of India Grid Trust to raise Rs 2,250 crore was subscribed 16 per cent on the second day of the offer today.

India Grid Trust IPO subscribed 16% on day 2

The IPO of India Grid Trust to raise Rs 2,250 crore was subscribed 16 per cent on the second day of the offer today.

The initial share-sale offer received bids for 2,06,16,120 shares compared to the total issue size of 12,62,78,838 shares, NSE data showed.

The quota reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 8 per cent and other investors 26 per cent.

The InvIT, sponsored by Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Ltd, on Tuesday raised over Rs 1,012 crore from anchor investors.

India Grid Trust, or IndiGrid, plans to raise Rs 2,250 crore through its initial share-sale offer, which will close tomorrow. It has a price band of Rs 98-100 per unit.

This is the second IPO by an InvIT after IRB InvIT Fund. The IPO of IRB InvIT Fund was oversubscribed 8.57 times earlier this month.

InvITs are debt instruments that are traded in the market and can act as investment vehicles for sponsors.

The listing of instruments enables promoters of infrastructure to monetise completed assets and raise funds for other long-term projects.

IndiGrid is an infrastructure investment trust established to own inter-state power transmission assets in India.

Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup Global Markets India and Edelweiss Financial Services are the lead managers to the issue.

The units of IndiGrid will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.