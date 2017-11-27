App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 27, 2017 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Independent artists see Saavn and Gaana as launch pads for original music

Saavn launched its first original track in February this year and Gaana launched ‘Gaana Originals’ in September.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online music streaming platforms have come up with initiatives to bring to their audience original music by tapping independent artists.

On these platforms, artists have a new place to showcase their music and this gives online music streaming platforms more variety for their collection, Mint reported.

For companies like Saavn and Gaana, helping such artists produce and distribute their music is worth it because it brings to the table songs that aren't featured in Bollywood and regional films. This way, subscribers are offered a wide range of songs from different genres of music.

related news

These platforms are trying to up their game as their customers are forfeiting subscriptions and online advertising is not picking up either.

The idea of bringing original music to the Saavn and Gaana libraries is a win-win situation for both the companies and the artists. For these artists, producing and distributing songs is an expensive affair, but streaming platforms take care of these costs and cut down the work and expenditure involved in distribution by promoting their work.

While international and western markets produce more than 100,000 songs in a year, Indian markets see only around 1,500-2,000 songs in the same period. The disparity is huge as many independents artists don’t have distribution platforms.

Both Saavn and Gaana have already started working with independent artists. Saavn launched its first original track in February this year in collaboration with rapper Naezy under its ‘Artist Originals’ initiative. Meanwhile, Gaana launched ‘Gaana Originals’ in September that generated 20 million streams.

Are the songs by independent artists finding any listeners? While Bollywood’s top five tracks generated 27 million views in a five week period between September to October 2017, Gaana Originals came close with 20 million streams with six tracks during the same timeline.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.