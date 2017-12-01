App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 30, 2017 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Income tax dept conducts searches on K Raheja Group companies

The I-T department conducted searches at the company's premises in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches on K Raheja Group companies including Shoppers Stop Limited in relation to non-disclosure of property or income under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The I-T department conducted searches at the company's premises in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. A senior Income Tax official confirmed that searches took place at eight locations and that 26 warrants were issued.

Searches were also conducted at offices of the K Raheja Group, sources told Moneycontrol.

More to follow...

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.