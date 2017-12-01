Income tax dept conducts searches on K Raheja Group companies

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches on K Raheja Group companies including Shoppers Stop Limited in relation to non-disclosure of property or income under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The I-T department conducted searches at the company's premises in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. A senior Income Tax official confirmed that searches took place at eight locations and that 26 warrants were issued.

Searches were also conducted at offices of the K Raheja Group, sources told Moneycontrol.

More to follow...