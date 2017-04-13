Import of a chemical from 3 nations to face antidumping duty

India has imposed anti dumping duty of up to USD 300.22 per tonne on import of a chemical, used in detergent industry, from China, Iran and Qatar with a view to protecting domestic players from cheap shipments.

Tamil Nadu Petroproducts and Nirma Ltd had jointly filed the application for anti-dumping investigations into import of 'Linear Alkyl Benzene' from these countries.

The duty has been imposed for five years, a revenue department notification said. The Directorate General of Anti-Dumping (DGAD), an arm of the commerce ministry, in its findings dated March 6 had concluded that there is dumping of the chemical from these countries. The notification said that the government, after considering the findings of the DGAD "imposes" the duty on the chemical.

The anti-dumping duty imposed was in the range of USD 23.78 per tonne to USD 300.22 per tonne on imports.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to determine if the domestic industry has been hurt by a surge in below-cost imports. As a counter-measure, they impose duties under the multi-lateral WTO regime.

Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.