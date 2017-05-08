IL&FS Transportation arm re-finances Rs 1,730 crore debt
"Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Company Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, has re-financed its debt of Rs 1,730 crore availed for development of 5 Road stretches in the state of Jharkhand by issue of non-convertible debentures," IL&FS Transportation Networks said in a BSE filing.
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd today said its subsidiary Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Company Ltd has re-financed debt of Rs 1,730 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The company added that the NCDs carry a weighted average coupon rate of 9.45 per cent per annum resulting in reduction of its interest cost by approximately 205 basis points.