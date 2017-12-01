App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 01, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

IL&FS Engineering & Construction bags Rs 582-cr project in Maharashtra

The company "has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a road contract from IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL)", IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company today said it has bagged a Rs 582-crore road project from IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited in Maharashtra.

The company "has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a road contract from IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL)", IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company said in a statement.

Total value of the contract is Rs 581.96 crore and completion period is 21 months, the company said.

The work involves four-laning of Amravati-Chikhli section of NH-6 in Maharashtra, it said.

The company further said it is currently working on Rs 5,012 crore worth road projects across India.

The company executes projects under various domains such as buildings and structures, roads, railways, irrigation, power, ports, and oil & gas.

Company shares rose by 4.91 per cent to Rs 51.25 on BSE in morning trade.

