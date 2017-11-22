IKEA in India: Experiential centre launched in Hyderabad

Swedish furniture major IKEA has opened its first experience centre called Hej Home in Hyderabad. The centre will exhibit IKEA products and solutions and potential customers can experience these products before they decide to buy it from an IKEA store. The company's first store is set to open in Hyderabad in 2018. CNBC-TV18's Nithya Balakrishnan caught up with John Achillea, MD, IKEA Telangana at the company's experience centre.