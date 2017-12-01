IIT Roorkee begins placements with 9 companies

The placement season for 2017-18 at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee commenced successfully from 12.00 am today. The graveyard session saw participation of 9 companies and 315 students sat through the session for placements. Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Uber, Tower Research, Schlumberger, ISRO, Webstaff, ONGC and ITC were part of the graveyard session.

A total of 195 offers (including PPOs) were made to students, out of which 4 international offers were made by Microsoft Redmond and Webstaff. 58 offers were handed out during the graveyard session out of which 21 core sector and 37 non-core sector jobs were offered to students. This number is expected to rise significantly during the day.

A total of 240 companies have registered for placements this year offering Software Engineering, Product Management, Research & Development, Research Engineering, Associate Consultant, Analyst, Geophysicist, Geologist and many more versatile profiles. About 48 start-up companies have registered this year vis-à-vis 25 last year and 4 PSU companies have registered this year.

NP Padhy, professor-in-charge of placement at IIT-Roorkee said, “The response we have received at the graveyard session is a preview of what is in store this year. With 240 companies already registered till now for this year, we hope to have an excellent placement season, with an expected figure close to 300."