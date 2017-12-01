IIT Roorkee begins placements with 9 companies

A total of 195 offers (including PPOs) were made to students, out of which 4 international offers were made by Microsoft Redmond and Webstaff.
The placement season for 2017-18 at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee commenced successfully from 12.00 am today. The graveyard session saw participation of 9 companies and 315 students sat through the session for placements. Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Uber, Tower Research, Schlumberger, ISRO, Webstaff, ONGC and ITC were part of the graveyard session.
A total of 195 offers (including PPOs) were made to students, out of which 4 international offers were made by Microsoft Redmond and Webstaff. 58 offers were handed out during the graveyard session out of which 21 core sector and 37 non-core sector jobs were offered to students. This number is expected to rise significantly during the day.
A total of 240 companies have registered for placements this year offering Software Engineering, Product Management, Research & Development, Research Engineering, Associate Consultant, Analyst, Geophysicist, Geologist and many more versatile profiles. About 48 start-up companies have registered this year vis-à-vis 25 last year and 4 PSU companies have registered this year.