Dec 18, 2017 03:34 PM IST

IIT placements 2017: More companies participate, job offers also surge for IITs

The highlight, at the end of Phase I, was IIT-Madras which trumped IIT-Bombay in terms of placements.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

December placements season is on in the IITs and several encouraging developments and trends have dominated this year. On the opening day, among the older IITs, IIT Kanpur ruled the roost, as Intel offered jobs to 59 candidates in the first slot.

At IIT-Kharagpur, as per a report from The Times of India, offers went up to 192 compared to 127 offers last year.

Debasis Deb, Placement Head at IIT-Kharagpur, was quoted in the report as saying, “I have been in this office for the last four years and this has undoubtedly been the best.”  Out of 1,900 candidates 1,185 have already been placed.

The first day offers across the board were up by 20-50 percent as compared to 2016.

The highlight, at the end of Phase I, was IIT-Madras which trumped IIT-Bombay in terms of placements.

A total of 763 offers were made in Phase I at IIT Madras. A total of 877 students were placed after adding 114 pre-placement offers to the total number of offers. In comparison, by end of Day 5, IIT-Bombay had placed 663 students out 733 offers that were made.

For IIT-Bombay, the icing on the cake was 60 international placement offers. International offers went up from 10 to 22 for IIT-Madras as well.

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee witnessed one of the best placement seasons this year with over 843 offers handed out to students in first phase of placements with 205 participating companies.

Out of the total 843 offers, 295 were from core sector and 548 were non-core sector offers.

Microsoft, Webstaff, Mercari, Goldman Sachs, Tower Research, Uber, Samsung, Directi, Walmart, Texas Instruments, Accenture, ITC, Schlumberger, J.P. Morgan, Flipkart, Qualcomm, Oracle, Bain, Citicorp Services India Pvt. Ltd., Maruti, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Hero and Mahindra & Mahindra were some of the companies which came to the campus for hiring in the first week.

A placement committee member was quoted in the report saying that, “There was a larger participation of companies this time.”

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

