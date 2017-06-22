IHH pulls out of Fortis buyout talks: Report

Moneycontrol News

After months of speculation about a possible acquisition of controlling stake from Malvinder and Shivinder Singh in Fortis Healthcare, Fortis Malar and SRL Diagnostics, Malaysia-based Integrated Healthcare Holdings (IHH) is said to have pulled out of the talks at the last hour, according to a source-based report by Economic Times.

IHH, the Asia’s largest healthcare group operates the Parkway Pantai chain of hospitals in Malaysia, Singapore, China, India and Turkey.

The reasons for IHH pullout were not known immediately. The ET report said that IHH will be announcing the pullout formally by the end of this day.

IHH has been in exclusive negotiations with the Singh brothers, Malvinder and Shivinder, to acquire a controlling interest in Fortis Healthcare and Fortis Malar and SRL Diagnostics.

Business daily Mint had earlier reported that IHH is close to finalizing the deal by paying around Rs 3,600 crore for a 26 percent stake in Fortis.

The Singh brothers have been trying to raise funds to repay debt in RHC Holding, their holding company, to the tune of Rs 4,064 crore.

The company last week said in a filing to stock exchanges that it is still evaluating the best possible ways to raise funds and no firm decision in this regard has been approved by the board till date.

Fortis board had approved enabling of fund-raising options up to Rs 5,000 crore including but not limited to qualified institutional placement, foreign currency convertible bonds or any other method.

The stake sale is facing hurdles from Daiichi Sankyo, as the Japanese drug maker says that the Singh brothers' exit from Fortis Healthcare would hamper recovery of damages of Rs 2,562 crore awarded by a Singapore tribunal to the drugmaker.

In April, Daiichi moved Delhi High Court to block a sale in Religare Health Insurance Company Limited by the Singh brothers to investors affiliated with the equity firm True North. This caused the High Court to furnish details of all their unencumbered assets for future compensation.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare rose 1.56 percent to close at Rs.197.95 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.02 percent and ended at 31,290.74 points.