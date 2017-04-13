App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 13, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

IFCI cuts benchmark lending rate by 55 basis points

The state-owned company has reduced benchmark lending rate from 10.75 percent to 10.20 percent with monthly rests, IFCI said in a statement.

IFCI cuts benchmark lending rate by 55 basis points

Term finance lender IFCI today reduced its benchmark lending rate by 0.55 percentage point in line with market competition.

The state-owned company has reduced benchmark lending rate from 10.75 percent to 10.20 percent with monthly rests, IFCI said in a statement.

The new rate would be effective from April 13 onwards, it said.

However, the short-term benchmark rate (IBR-ST) has been increased by 0.45 percentage point to 8.80 percent from 8.35 per cent, with monthly rests for lending for tenure up to three months only, it added.

Monthly rest indicates that the interest is calculated on the basis of outstanding principal at the end of previous month.

tags #Business #IFCI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.