IDFC Alternatives eyes First Solar's assets in India for $200 million: Sources

Moneycontrol News

IDFC Alternatives is looking to buy First Solar's 200 MW worth of renewable power assets in India at a price valued at around Rs 200 million, the Mint reports.

Two sources privy to this development have told the newspaper that IDFC Alternatives is interested in acquiring First Solar's power generation assets.

First Solar, an American photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer of solar panels, was among the first solar companies to enter the Indian market and in terms of total shipment counts India as its second largest market after the US.

This news comes against the backdrop of falling solar tariffs. During the auction of a 250 MW project at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, the levelised solar power tariff dropped to an all-time low of Rs 3.15 per unit. The constant drop in tariff is due to the government's liberal policy interventions, such as waiver of transmission and wheeling costs along with other various subsidies.

By 2022, India aims to generate 175 GW of renewable energy out of which 100 GW is to come from solar. Due to this ambitious target, the solar sector in India has been abuzz with activity.

"The country added 5,526 MW of new solar capacity (up 83 percent over FY16) and 5,400 MW of new wind capacity (up 63 percent) in the year. While these numbers are impressive, it is worth noting that the solar capacity addition including rooftop solar is almost 50 percent below the annual target of 12,000 MW. In contrast, wind capacity addition was +35 percent over the 4,000 MW target," a report by market research firm Bridge to India says.