Apr 11, 2017 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Idea Money, Shopclues partner to sell products offline

"Idea Money has partnered with ShopClues to sell products through its Retailer Assisted Model (RAM) via local retailers. The partnership will help millions of on ground customers who may not have access to the internet, to make easy, convenient and secure purchase transactions," Idea Money and ShopClues said in a joint statement.

Idea Money, Shopclues partner to sell products offline

Digital wallet Idea Money and e-commerce firm ShopClues have entered into a partnership to enable offline retailers book and sell products available on the ecommerce platform.

"Idea Money has partnered with ShopClues to sell products through its Retailer Assisted Model (RAM) via local retailers. The partnership will help millions of on ground customers who may not have access to the internet, to make easy, convenient and secure purchase transactions," Idea Money and ShopClues said in a joint statement.

"On making a purchase, customers will be able to make payments through Idea Money wallet to ShopClues. The product will then be delivered by ShopClues to the customer's desired point of delivery," the statement said.

Idea Money, through its RAM and a network of 1.8 million Idea retailers will help ShopClues to increase its presence in the tier 3 and 4 markets and scale up rural assisted ecommerce business.

"Idea Money's association with ShopClues will not only help them target our Idea customer base of nearly 200 million, but also provide several of these customers, who have no access to internet, the ability to conduct online purchases," Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank CEO (Designate) Sudhakar Ramasubramanian said.

