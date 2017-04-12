Apr 12, 2017 07:58 AM IST | Source: PTI
IDBI Bank employees to observe one-day strike today
The bank has received strike notice from United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees in support of their demand, IDBI Bank said in a filing to the BSE.
Banking operations at IDBI Bank may be impacted today as a section of its employees have given a strike call to press for their wage related demand.
The bank has received strike notice from United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees in support of their demand, IDBI Bank said in a filing to the BSE.The association also shot off a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, seeking his intervention in the matter.