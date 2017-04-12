IDBI Bank employees defer all-India strike

Moneycontrol News

The all-India strike by around 15,000 employees of IDBI Bank has been deferred indefinitely after the government and management intervened to decide on a wage revision settlement before May 8.

With the support of AIBEA (All India Bank Employees? Association) and AIBOA (All India Bank Officers? Association), the employees and officers of IDBI Bank were slated to observe all-India strike on Wednesday demanding a wage revision.

?Yesterday there was a conciliation meeting in Mumbai held by the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner and the management has been advised to finalise the wage revision settlement before 8th May,? said CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary AIBEA.

The union has decided to attend bilateral talks to explore the possibility of settlement.