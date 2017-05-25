App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 25, 2017 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank crafts turnaround plan; to focus on NPA recoveries

state-run IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has formulated a turnaround strategy.

IDBI Bank crafts turnaround plan; to focus on NPA recoveries

Hit by weak profitability and deteriorating asset quality, state-run IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has formulated a turnaround strategy focusing on augmenting capital base and recovery from bad loans.

"We are looking at all avenues to improve our capital position and bring the bank on the recovery track," the bank's newly-appointed Managing Director and CEO, Mahesh Kumar Jain, said in a statement here today.

In the year ended March 31, 2017, the bank posted a net loss of Rs 5,158 crore as against net loss Rs 3,665 crore in fiscal 2016.

The bank's gross NPAs almost doubled to 21.25 per cent of the gross advances in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal compared to 10.98 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The net NPAs were 13.21 per cent against 6.78 per cent.

Jain said the bank will look at reducing its operational cost and sell non-core assets over a period of time.

"We will look at aggressive recovery and cost cutting measures and plan on churning our corporate book and risk weighted assets which should also ease the pressure on capital," he said.

The bank further said the focus now would be more on retail and priority sector and will limit its growth in corporate segment, due to higher stress in the sector.

"This will help us to reduce risk weighted assets and improve capital adequacy ratio (CAR) in the short term," Jain said.

With higher NPAs and negative return on assets, the Reserve Bank has recently initiated 'prompt corrective action' for IDBI bank.

Due to the bank's weak profitability and deteriorating asset quality, Moody's, India Ratings and Icra has downgraded the bank's rating with a negative outlook.

Moody's has also put ratings of the lender under review for further downgrade.

tags #bad loans #Companies #India #NPAs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.