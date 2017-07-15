ICICI Securities to offer factor-based portfolios

ICICI Securities is tying up with MSCI to offer investors a unique portfolio that will let them customise the amount of risk that they want to take with their investments. Their product will be available to customers with more than Rs 5 lakh in investments at a flat fee of Rs 8,500 a year. Shilpa Kumar, CEO of ICICI Securities spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the product and what it brings to the table.