Stocks
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 28, 2017 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI PruLife's Sandeep Batra sees protection outpacing savings business

Private life insurance company ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is looking to increase the rate of growth in its protection business in comparison to its savings business.

M Saraswathy

Moneycontrol News

For FY17, protection business constituted 3.9 percent while savings constituted 96.1 percent.

Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance in an interaction with Moneycontrol said, "Directionally, we would like to grow protection at a much faster rate than savings. This is because under-penetration is a reality."

Overall, the insurer's annualised premium equivalent grew by 28.1 percent. Batra said that the protection business on a small base grew by 87.1 percent, while savings business grew by 26.5 percent.

"We had an improvement in persistency that led to an improvement in margin which is was at 10.1 percent in FY17 compared to 8 percent in FY16," said Batra.

Overall, the group funds for the insurer saw a drop. Batra said this was a segment of business that we did not focus on consciously.

"We use to give guarantees in the past in a segment of group fund business as per the allowed norms but that is not an area where I would want to increase my market share. If it makes profitable sense, we will be in it," he said.

Batra added that in the group segment, they would want to do protection business, while they would not want to lose money.

"We have seen the protection business grow at high double digits in the last three years. We would inch it up further," he said.

In terms of the product mix, Ulips contributed 84.1 percent. Batra explained that even in unit-linked funds, 60 percent goes into equity and 40 percent goes into fixed income which makes it a balanced portfolio.

"Ulip is doing better than others because the charge structures are probably the lowest, while exit loads and surrender charges are the least. Customers who are less sophisticated chooses par while someone who can handle volatility chooses Ulip. As a company, we are not too worries because we are not driving this," he added.

#Business #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

