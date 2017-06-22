ICICI PruLife renews focus on health insurance space

With health inflation in double digits, private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is looking to expand its presence in the health insurance space. As part of this proposition, the insurer has launched ICICI Pru Heart/Cancer Protect that pays part of the insurance cover amount to the customer on diagnosis of a heart ailment or cancer.

Puneet Nanda, Executive Director at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said: “The biggest under-penetration in the market is in the health space. This is an area of opportunity for insurers like us, especially in the segments of cancer and heart which account of 50 percent of all deaths in India.”

Overall, the insurer is looking at protection business growth outpacing the savings business. In FY17, ICICI Prudential Life saw an 87.1 percent growth in protection business to Rs 260 crore in terms of annualised premium equivalent. For FY17, protection business constituted 3.9 percent while savings constituted 96.1 percent.

Nanda explained that they tried to create a specific proposition to cover both cancer and heart ailments. Even for minor conditions, he added that they will pay 25 percent of sum assured at diagnosis. To ensure hassle-free onboarding, the insurer has done away with the requirement of undergoing medical tests to take the product.

There is a six-month waiting period after which claims can be made for conditions pertaining to cancer and heart-related ailments. Even after the payment on diagnosis, the policy continues without the customer having to pay any future premiums. For a premium of Rs 100 per month (for a 30-year-old non-smoker with a 20-year policy term) a customer can get a cancer cover for Rs 20 lakh or a heart cover for Rs 10 lakh.

According to World Health Organization, India has the highest rate of cardiac arrests in the world and it is estimated that 2 lakh heart surgeries are conducted every year. Further, as per Indian Council for Medical Research, cancer cases are expected to rise by 25 percent by 2020. Every 13th new cancer patient is from India, according to National Cancer Institute (US Dept. of Health and Human Services).

“In India, the pure risk space including both life cover and health cover are not adequately penetrated. Even though we have general insurers as well as standalone health insurers apart from life insurers selling health products, we believe that there is opportunity for us,” he added.

Nanda believes that while growth will be high in this segment, for that to happen products should be relevant, affordable and hassle-free for customers.

Even while many organisations offer group medical covers, the amount offered is inadequate, said Nanda. He added that taking a separate medical cover over and above the existing group cover is necessary.