ICICI group firm buys stake in Infibeam for Rs 11 crore

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership on Thursday bought 1 lakh shares of e-commerce firm Infibeam Incorporation for over Rs 11 crore through open market transactions.

As per the block deal data available with BSE, the ICICI group firm purchased 1 lakh shares, or 0.18 percent stake, in the Ahmedabad-based e-commerce company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,107.5, valuing the transaction at Rs 11.07 crore, as per the data.

The shares were sold by private equity player Next Orbit Ventures Fund.

Infibeam Incorporation settled on the BSE at Rs 1,124.90, up 1.98 percent, from the previous close.

Last year, Infibeam became the first e-commerce company to get listed on the Indian bourses.