ICICI Bank offers Rs 10,000 cashback on home loans

Country’s largest private lender ICICI Bank has launched a festive cashback offer on its debit and credit card spends for its customers availing home loans in the three-month period till November 30.

“Customers who avail a new home loan or transfer their existing home loan to ICICI Bank can get cashback of 20 percent (up to Rs 10,000). The cashback amount is based on a minimum spend of Rs 30,000 by the customer on his/her ICICI Bank credit/debit card. This offer is valid from September 1, 2017 to November 30, 2017,” the bank said.

As per the bank’s website, customers can avail a new home loan or transfer their existing home loan from September 1 – November 30 and the disbursements will be done by December 31, 2017.

ICICI Bank also offers a 20 percent step-up or enhancement on existing home loans up to Rs 3 crore with a minimum monthly income of Rs 20,000.

The cashback will be processed within 90 days post the offer period. Customers with both credit and debit cards will be eligible for cashback on only one card where maximum cashback is applicable.

While both the home loan sanction and card spends need to be within the offer period, the chronology of the two does not matter, the bank added.

At present, ICICI Bank’s home loan interest rates start at 8.35 percent for women and 8.40 percent for other salaried borrowers. For self-employed customers, the interest rates stand at 8.50 percent for women and 8.55 percent for the rest.