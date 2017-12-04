App
Dec 04, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T dept serves notices to over 50 individuals in HSBC Geneva case

The tax department is keen to start process before the year-end.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Income Tax (I-T) department has served notices to more than 50 persons whose names were in the list of people having Swiss accounts with HSBC Geneva.

The people have been communicated their hearing dates, The Economic Times reports. The department would then be able to initiate prosecution once appeal of the people are dismissed in the initial stage of appeal.

The tax department is keen to start the process before the year-end.

While the Supreme Court had said the beneficiaries are not liable to pay tax if they haven't received any amount from the trust, an appellate tribunal last month ruled in tax department's favour.

The tribunal said people who had deposited funds in the LGT Bank of Liechtenstein are liable to pay tax. In 2014 also, the first appellate had rules in favour of the tax department.

The I-T department has tried reaching out to Switzerland over last two years for information on account holders.

In July this year, the Swiss Federal Tax Administration had agreed to co-operate with Indian authorities in the investigation. The Administration also rejected appeal by two Indian citizens and two companies related to the case.

About the case:

The case revolves around the list where individuals were named as beneficiaries of overseas trusts with accounts at a bank in Liechtenstein.

However, many people had denied opening accounts with HSBC, Switzerland.

In 2006, an IT employee at HSBC, Herve Falciani, absconded with sensitive client data. After failed attempt to sell the data, Falciani gave the data to French authorities.

