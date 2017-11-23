I don't mind some haircut but don't want to go bald, says SBI Chief

After amendments to the insolvency code barred wilful defaulters from buying their own stressed assets, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said banks, while deciding to buy, will have to factor in the quality of the promoter as well as the quality of assets.

The country's largest bank chief said: "The ordinance has now made it very explicit…I will be happy when the resolution happens. I don't mind some haircut but I don't want to [go] bald."

Reiterating his stance at a recent banking event, the SBI Chairman said that in the bidding process, the bank will ensure the resolution has to be very credible because the idea is that if we can save the asset from liquidation, we should save it.

“Secondly, when we are talking about resolution, the credibility of those who are bidding would also be examined. Law makes it much more clear and explicit and that helps. But we never had any doubt in our mind (on behalf of SBI at least) that the valuation will be very transparent. We are aware that whatever lenders or financial lenders do, everything is under scrutiny. And the intent is to save the jobs and the assets,” he said.

Lower bids?

On fears that the new amendments may reduce the number of bidders participating in the sale of assets under insolvency, Kumar said there is considerable interest even from non-promoters.

“If you look at the expression of interest that many of the companies under NCLT, there is a good interest. And that good interest is being driven by outlook for that industry and quality of the asset. So you have to distinguish between the quality of the promoter and the quality of the assets which they have created,” Kumar said at the launch of its digital initiative.

In a set of amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, first passed in 2016, cleared by the President of India, those whose loan accounts have been non-performing for a year or more will not be allowed to participate or bid to buy the assets in the resolution plan. Those who have not have settled overdue amounts on the said accounts will also not be permitted, said a provision within the amendments.

The newly introduced provisions indicate that promoters of at least the first list of 12 large cases already referred to the insolvency courts would not be allowed to bid.

However, Kumar said, once the company has gone into insolvency, there is nobody as promoter. “They have lost the business the day it went into bankruptcy…The COC (committee of creditors) will be critical but multiple parties will be involved like the insolvency professional, the court. So there should be no doubt on the valuation processes.”

He also added that it will not bring down the valuation because there is lot of interest in these assets...The assets will go only on the fair value of the enterprise.