Hyundai to tap customers through online social media platforms

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday launched an initiative to tap customers through digital medium utilising social media connectivity.

Under its new HyBuy initiative, the company will offer specific schemes and more benefits to prospective buyers who book through the online medium and refer it to their connections on social media such as Facebook and Twitter.

These offer include roadside assistance, extended warranty along with interior and exterior enhancements, among others.

"The initiative is to leverage our strong social media presence for the fast growing e-commerce trend. Through HyBuy we are offering specific schemes to buyers who book through this online channel," HMIL Senior General Manager (Marketing) & Group Head Puneet Anand said.

Customers who register with HyBuy and book their cars though it will get better offers, including referral benefits, as compared to normal offline customers as these are over and above the current market schemes, he added.

Currently, HMIL has 8.9 million Facebook fans and 4.91 lakh Twitter followers, Anand said.

Only booking will be done online and rest of buying experience continues at the dealership end, he added.

To start with, the company is running its first scheme for its premium hatchback Elite i20 for a one month.

"This is the first one we are running and depending on the response to it, we will consider adding more models under HyBuy," Anand said.