you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 02, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai starts online booking of cars in India





Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today commenced online booking for its range of cars across the country. Through the new portal, www.hyundai.co.in, customers will now be able to book any Hyundai car by registering and paying a token booking amount online to their preferred dealership without visiting the outlet.

"The online car booking will empower our customers and redefine online car purchase in India by making customers' purchase journey simpler, faster, convenient yet experiential," HMIL MD and CEO Y K Koo said in a statement.

The aim of online booking is to provide an easy virtual experience of brand Hyundai to customers, the company said. The online bookings will commence from today and will be available on Hyundai corporate and mobile websites, it added.

Hyundai, with 10 models, is the second-largest carmaker in India.

