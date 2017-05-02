Hyundai sales up 3.57% at 56,368 units in April

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a 3.57 per cent increase in total sales at 56,368 units in April this year.

The company had sold 54,420 units in April 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 5.68 per cent at 44,758 units during the month, as against 42,351 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

Exports in April stood at 11,610 units, as against 12,069 units during the same month last year, down 3.8 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director Sales & Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said the company continued its growth momentum "on a strong base of last year".

The company received tremendous response for the new compact sedan Xcent, while other brands Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta continued to drive volumes, he added.