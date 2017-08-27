Hyundai revs up for an electric debut, schedules launch of e-vehicle before 2020

Korean car brand Hyundai is all set to jump onto the electric vehicle bandwagon with a product launch scheduled before 2020, a top official of its India operations said.

“We are working on an electric car for the Indian market. It is part of the eight new product line-up till 2020,” said YK Koo, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Hyundai Motor India.

Electric vehicles have now become an integral part of almost all manufacturers especially after a clarion call given by the government last year.

Tata Motors will debut an electric version of the hatchback Tiago while Maruti Suzuki will work with Toyota for electric cars. Mahindra & Mahindra is the only company to retail fully electric cars in the Indian market.

Further, Hyundai has suffered in sales with the phasing out of two high volume cars Santro and i10. Koo mentioned that Hyundai will look to strengthen its compact car portfolio with two new launches next year.

One of them will be a ‘family oriented’ product that will be positioned between the Eon and the Grand i10. The other product will also be a sub-4 meter car positioned below the Elite i20.

While this year saw the launch of the new Xcent and the new Verna and 2018 set to witness the launch of two new compacts, a compact sports utility vehicle will debut in 2019. This new SUV, which will be powered by a turbo-charged 1000cc engine, will be positioned below the Creta.

At the targeted 7 lakh units in sales this year Hyundai, which is India’s second biggest car maker, will hit full capacity at its two plants in Chennai. Last financial year the company clocked total volumes (domestic + exports) of 6.76 lakh units.

Domestic sales logged a growth of 5 percent nearly half of the industry’s growth of 9.2 percent as per data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Koo also said that though sister company Kia has entered India there will be no sharing of platforms between the two companies. Kia’s 300,000 units a year production facility in Andhra Pradesh is due to kick start in second half of 2019.

Koo also mentioned that 'the dream is to reach 1 million units' from India without mentioning a time line to reach there. However, as per earlier declared targets Hyundai aims to sells 1 million units in domestic and export by 2021.