App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 01, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai October domestic sales up 10% at 44,008 units

Rakesh Srivastava, HMIL Director(Sales and Marketing) said growth during the last month has been achieved due to the strong performance of next gen Verna Gen Verna along with Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a 10 per cent increase in domestic sales at 44,008 units in November.

The company had sold 40,016 units in November 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

Rakesh Srivastava, HMIL Director(Sales and Marketing) said growth during the last month has been achieved due to the strong performance of next gen Verna Gen Verna along with Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta.

"Due to strong pull of festive demand on the strength of buoyant rural markets, we hope to build on this positive momentum with a cumulative retail sales of 2,00,000 units for the period September to December 2017," Srivastava said.

The company has also strengthened exports with dispatch of 2,022 units of Verna to the Middle East market, he added.

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Hyundai Motor India

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.