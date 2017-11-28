App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 28, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai crosses 50 lakh production milestone for domestic market

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), today rolled out its 5 millionth car for domestic market -- a next gen Verna, from its Chennai facility.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today said it crossed the 50 lakh production milestone for the domestic market.

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), today rolled out its 5 millionth car for domestic market -- a next gen Verna, from its Chennai facility.

"Today we are very happy to roll out the 5 millionth car with the Next Gen Verna in the Indian market, the fastest in the industry symbolising Hyundai's long-term commitment to the Indian market," HMIL MD and CEO YK Koo said in a statement.

Hyundai had rolled out its first millionth car, a Santro, in 2007 in just 8 years and 7 months post commencement of commercial production in 1998.

It continued the trend by crossing the 39 lakh product mark in less than 2 years and 8 months in July 2013. It followed up with 4 millionth mark in only 2 years and 4 months in November 2015.

The company has been expanding its product portfolio, foraying into new segments, strengthening the sales and service network with over 2,200 sales and service points including 422 rural outlets.

Models that significantly contributed to Hyundai's successful journey in the past two decades include Santro, Eon, Verna, Creta, i10 Grand, Hyundai Elite i20 and i20 Active among others.

Last year, HMIL had crossed the 70 lakh production milestone, including units for both domestic as well as export markets.

tags #automobile #Business #Companies #Hyundai Motor India #India

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.