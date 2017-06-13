App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 13, 2017 09:04 PM IST |

Hydro CEO says Qatar aluminium exports go as planned despite tensions

Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the plant, last week said new export routes had been established but declined at the time to say which countries it would go through.

Hydro CEO says Qatar aluminium exports go as planned despite tensions

Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant is now exporting metals via ports in Kuwait and Oman, as well as a Qatari container port, following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norsk Hydro told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the plant, last week said new export routes had been established but declined at the time to say which countries it would go through.

"There's a recently completed container port in Qatar which we've begun using, and we also have shipments through Kuwait and Oman, solving this for the short term," Hydro Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said on the sidelines of a conference.

Hydro remains worried however by the regional tensions, Brandtzaeg said, after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain on June 5 cut ties with Qatar.

The Qatalum plant produces more than 600,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year.

tags #Business #Companies #Qatar

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.