Hyderabad gears up for Global Entrepreneurship Summit

As a lead-up to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, a series of events called "Road to GES" is being organised to inspire the culture of Entrepreneurship across the world and to bring together the startup ecosystem, business community, innovators and change makers all under one single roof.

T-HUB, India's largest start-up incubator, along with NITI Aayog and Telangana government, would host the finale "Road to GES-Beyond Boundaries" on November 26-27 in Hyderabad.

The event will explore the coming together of technology, creativity, commerce and social impact. There will be a range of topics that will be taken up like AI, robotics, big data and blockchain that can bring about exponential growth in economic and social sustainability.

The key speakers include big names like Andra Keay (Silicon Valley Robotics), Amitabh Kant (NITI Aayog), Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Peace Prize winner), P. Gopichand (Sportsperson), R. Madhavan (Actor), Usha Uthup (Musician), KT Rama Rao (Minister in Telangana government) among others.