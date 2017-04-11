HUL likely to cut staff: How rejig at parent is impacting Indian FMCG giant

Moneycontrol News

A hostile takeover bid by US major Kraft Heinz recently has led Dutch-British transnational consumer goods-maker Unilever Plc. to evaluate its operations in terms of the value creation for investors.

The company, which has a multitude of brands catering to its consumers? daily needs, is considering selling off its spreads division and has announced share buyback worth USD 5.3 billion this year, apart from raising dividend by 12 percent.

Here?s a look at how these decisions by the parent company could affect the Indian arm Hindustan Unilever. HUL, with annual net sales of over Rs 32,400 crore contributes roughly 14 percent to Unilever?s emerging markets business. The EM business, in turn, contributes roughly 57 percent to Unilever?s total sales.

The Indian unit, which had taken to aligning businesses in line with the global structure, had in June last year separated its foods and refreshments business into two categories. Under the new arrangement, these units might have to be re-merged.

It is interesting to note that while this business segment contributes nearly 50 percent of Unilever?s overall global revenue, in India, it contributes less than one-fifth. However, there is significant growth opportunity for this business. A Goldman Sachs (Asia) report suggested the size of the foods and beverages market in India, including alcohol and tobacco, in 2015 was USD 100 billion.

The more challenging part for HUL will be contributing to Unilever?s plan to trim costs to achieve an operating margin of 20 percent by 2020. This translates to a jump of over 350 basis points from 16.4 percent posted by the parent in 2016. HUL posted EBITDA margin of 17.5 percent in the nine-month period up to December 2016.

While HUL?s personal care segment is already above the targeted margin, the home care segment, where margins currently languish in single digits, might face the strain. Another area of high competition is the packaged foods business. HUL has had a patchy past in this segment and even as revenues have trebled in the past seven years, it has been unable to grow much in size. This business, covering products like flour, salt, sauce, jams, soups and ice creams under brands like Annapurna, Kissan, Knorr and Kwality Walls, has generated only Rs 2,117 crore in FY16 with margin of barely 5-6 percent.

With competitive pressures mounting, forgoing market share for profitability could prove detrimental. So, if the parent insists on meeting targets, HUL might simply have to let go of certain segments.

Advertising expenses is an area which the company could contain. Advertising expenses have been about 11-12 percent of its revenues for a little over a year now.

But as is the major fallout of any cost-cutting exercise is the measures taken to trim overhead expenses including manpower. An Economic Times report today suggests HUL might be considering job cuts. Layoffs, the report says citing sources, could be to the extent of 10-15 percent and could be accompanied by a freeze or reduction in new hiring.

According to its FY16 annual report, HUL has 18,000 employees on board its Indian factories and offices. This includes managerial staff of over 1,500.

Analysts suggest while HUL already gives away a chunk of its net cash generated from operations in dividends, the parent?s drive to increase shareholder value might cause strain on the Indian arm's balance sheet and up the risk of higher royalty pay-out which has already more than doubled in the past four years. As per the royalty agreement, Unilever can increase the payment up to 3.15 percent of HUL?s turnover by FY18.