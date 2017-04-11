HUL asks Amul to prove its claim that all frozen desserts contain hydrogenated oils

Hindustan Unilever has asked Amul ice creams-maker Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) to prove to the high court that all frozen desserts use hydrogenated vegetable oil or vanaspati, reports the Livemint today.

GCMMF must prove that using hydrogenated vegetable oil is a ?mark of the trade? of making and selling frozen desserts in India, HUL?s lead counsel Senior Advocate Virag Tulzapurkar said during the pre-admission hearing of the case at the Bombay High Court.

The maker of Kwality Walls frozen desserts had registered a case against GCMMF earlier this month over Amul?s advertisement claiming frozen desserts use vanaspati and are harmful. Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Dairy International are co-petitioners in the case against GCMMF.

Considering HUL?s Kwality Walls and co-petitioners Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Dairy International together comprise 70 percent of the Indian frozen dessert market, Tulzapurkar argued that it can be safely assumed 70 percent of frozen desserts in India use edible vegetable oil and not hydrogenated oil.

He also pointed out at various products sold by GCMMF including chocolates, margarine, and the Amul Caramel Cookies desserts that are made from both edible vegetable and hydrogenated oils.

Citing an email exchange between HUL refreshments division Executive Director Sudhir Sitapati, and GCMMF?s Managing Director RS Sodhi, Tulzapurkar said ?Mr. Sodhi had written that I understand that this ad campaign may impact the frozen dessert market.?

"However, being a dairy cooperative, it was the objective of this campaign!," Tulzapurkar quoted Sodhi as saying in the email.

GCMMF, though, maintained that its ads were only meant to inform consumers about the difference between frozen desserts and ice-creams and it was as per FSSAI regulations.