HTC to sell limited number of U11 smartphone in India

Premium smartphone maker HTC will sell its water-and-dust-proof 4G handset U11 from end of this month in select cities due to restricted supply for the Indian market.

"We will sell HTC U11 online and in select Indian cities. We are getting limited stocks for India because of high demand in global markets. If you check our US website, you will see all stocks have been sold out.

We will place HTC U11 in top 8-10 cities here by end of this month and expand it to more cities gradually," HTC President for South Asia, Faisal Siddiqui said after unveiling the phone.

HTC U11, priced at Rs 51,990, has a new device operation technology -HTC edge sense -that will allow users to control its function by applying different pressure of their grip on the edge of the phone. The sense-based control can be customised by the users.

It can also be operated by using voice commands using HTC Sense Companion, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa apps.

HTC is starting pre-booking of HTC U11 on its website from June 17. The company will also sell the phone on e- commerce site Amazon India from last week of this month.

"The pre-booking will be available for next 6-7 days. Then, we will start selling on Amazon and offline stores from last week of June," Faisal said.

The company will sell high-end variant of HTC U11 which has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable up to 2 TB.

The phone comes with 12 megapixel main camera with HDR boost technology which captures multiple frames or picture in one click and integrates the best of each frame.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile chipset. It comes with 3,000 mAh battery that the company claims can be completely charged in 90 minutes and supports up to 24.5 hours for voice calls.

"We will focus only in high and mid range segment phones in India because it is difficult to sell innovations at low price," Faisal said.