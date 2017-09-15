HP's pocket-sized printer 'Sprocket' launched at Rs 8999

Tech giant HP today unveiled a pocket-sized printer 'Sprocket' that allows users to take prints of photographs stored on their mobile phones.The device will be available in India through Amazon.in for Rs 8,999. It is already available in countries like the US, China and Australia.

"Smartphones have become the default device for taking pictures. But people don't go to photo stores now to take prints and eventually, one forgets about those pictures from holidays or birthday parties," HP India Senior Director (Print Business) Raj Kumar Rishi told PTI.

A physical picture, however, brings back memories even after years whenever one looks at them, he added. "The pocket-sized form factor of Sprocket ensures they can take prints on the go and preserve memories. This is for the millennial," Rishi said.

The printer category in India has been almost stagnant in terms of growth.

"We have seen single-digit growth, even though the market has remained flat. Most home users buy printers for school projects. We have to ensure there are more use cases if we want to grow this segment," Rishi said.

He added that HP is focussing on bringing solutions that are trendy as well as affordable to ensure growth in the category.

HP was the leader in the consumer printer category with 52 per cent share in the April-June 2017 quarter, as per IDC data.

Users can connect the printer with their phone (Android and iOS-based) using bluetooth. They can edit the pictures and add borders and emojis as well, before taking 2X3-inch prints.

The printer uses a special photo paper that is based on ZINK technology. These will be available for Rs 539 (pack of 20) and Rs 1,249 (pack of 50).