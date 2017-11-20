HP bets big on Indian gaming market, eyes 30% share

Tech giant HP is placing big bets on the Indian gaming market and aims to garner 30 percent share in the nascent but fast-growing category.

The company had unveiled its 'Omen' lineup of gaming laptops in India earlier this year and has already captured 25 percent share, HP India Managing Director Sumeer Chandra told PTI.

"We have seen pretty good penetration in small amount of time... We are the leader in the premium category (over USD 800) with 41 percent share, and 40 percent in convertibles segment (as per GFK)... we are aiming for at least 30 percent share in the gaming segment," he added.

He, however, declined to comment on the timeline for the target.

According to GfK, the gaming notebook category has seen 51 percent growth in first six months of the 2017-18 fiscal.

The gaming industry in India has grown rapidly over the last decade, predominantly on the back of increasing smartphone and Internet penetration coupled with rising income levels in the country.

According to a CII report, India's gaming industry was valued at USD 543.08 million in 2016 and is projected to cross USD 800 million by 2022.

HP has introduced a new Omen PC lineup -- Omen 15 and Omen 17 -- with high-performance 10 Series GTX graphics from NVIDIA and high-resolution displays.

The Omen 15 laptop is priced at Rs 80,990 onwards, while Omen 17 would be available for Rs 1.59 lakh onwards.