How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is crowdsourcing charity ideas via Twitter

Moneycontrol News

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud computing company Amazon.com, tweeted today requesting for ideas on philanthropy strategies he can adopt ‘to help people in the short-term’.

With a net worth of more than USD 80 billion, Jeff Bezos is inching closer to becoming the world’s richest man. However, he has never appeared on the Philanthropy 50, a list of America’s 50 largest donors with such names as Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Bezos tweeted, “The tweet is request for ideas. I’m thinking about a philanthropy strategy that is the opposite of how I mostly spend my time – working on the long term. For philanthropy, I find I’m drawn to the other end of the spectrum: the right now,” he said.

“I’m thinking I want much of my philanthropic activity to be helping people in the here and now – short term - at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact,” the tweet read.

In the tweet, he lauded Mary’s Place’s homeless program in Amazon’s hometown for which Amazon helped raise USD 2 million last month. Amazon has promised to build a permanent family headquarters within its Seattle headquarters.

Bezos urged the public to reply to his tweet if they have ideas for the same.

The Philanthropy 50 list includes names such as Bill and Melinda gates, Pierre Omidyar, Larry Ellison (co-founder Oracle), Paul Allen (Microsoft). Phil Knight tops the list with giving away USD 900 million to charity, Michael Bloomberg is second with USD 600 million towards arts and education.

Bezos is not on the list.